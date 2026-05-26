Think you can run the fastest time up Boulder's Green Mountain? Prove it to win $750

BOULDER, Colo. — If you think you have what it takes to run the fastest time up Boulder's Green Mountain, or the stamina to summit it more times than anybody else, you may find yourself in the running to win hundreds of dollars.

The month-long La Sportiva Green Mountain Challenge is back for another year.

La Sportiva

La Sportiva, an outdoor apparel and footwear company, is challenging the community yet again to tackle this difficult uphill. Between May 15 and June 15, runners are invited to kick off the summer trail running season by racing up Green Mountain, a 8,100-foot peak above the city of Boulder.

To qualify for this challenge, runners must complete the official route, which starts at the parking lot of Gregory Canyon Road, and immediately starts to climb up Amphitheater Trail, which turns into Saddle Rock Trail and then Greenman Trail before reaching the summit of Green Mountain.

While this whole route is just short of 2 miles, it gains more than 2,500 feet with an average grade of 23%. Explore the full segment and elevation on Strava here.

Strava/La Sportiva

Let's talk prizes.

The fastest person to ascend this hill for both men and women will win $750 cash.

The top three people who summit Green Mountain the most times will win $500, $350 and $150.

Lastly, anybody who registers for this challenge will have the chance to win a pair of mountain running shoes from La Sportiva and other prizes.

To register, sign up on Everbrite for free and join the Strava Club here. Participants must check in at the top of Green Mountain with a QR code found in the Green Summit Cache.

A Prize Giving Party is scheduled for June 18. Winners must be present to receive prizes.

Full details on this community challenge are available here.