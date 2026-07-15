Lost Canyon Ranch Open Space in Castle Rock is now open for recreating

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock announced that its newest open space is now ready to welcome visitors to explore its scenic trails, vistas and wildlife habitat across nearly 700 acres.

Lost Canyon Ranch Open Space opened to the public on Monday.

Across 10 miles, the space has connected hiking trails that take visitors through rolling grasslands, hoodoo rock formations, mature forests and dramatic canyon cliffs, the Town of Castle Rock said. Another five miles of trails are under construction. The park also has two accessible trails and a connection to the nearby Castlewood Canyon State Park. Dogs and horses are not allowed on the property, and bikes are only allowed on roadways.

Town of Castle Rock

The open space balances recreation with natural and cultural resources, the town said. That was a key part of public feedback when building a master plan for the park.

"We’re grateful to the many Town and Douglas County residents who helped shape a master plan that protects what makes Lost Canyon Ranch Open Space special while making it accessible for everyone to enjoy," said Councilmember Max Brooks. "We're excited to welcome the community to experience this extraordinary place."

Town of Castle Rock Lost Canyon Ranch Open Space

That plan was approved in summer 2025. That fall, the Town of Castle Rock Parks and Recreation Department began working on the property. Some construction work is still underway, so visitors should remember to yield to workers, vehicles and equipment.

Black bears, mountain lions and rattlesnakes are all active around the property, so the Town of Castle Rock urges visitors to stay alert.

Lost Canyon Ranch is Castle Rock's largest one-time open space acquisition, which was the result of a partnership between Douglas County, Great Outdoors Colorado, Douglas Land Conservancy and The Conservation Fund.

City of Castle Rock

"Open space is one of the defining features of Castle Rock's quality of life," said Mayor Jason Gray. "Lost Canyon Ranch Open Space reflects our community's commitment to preserving extraordinary places through long-term investment and strong partnerships so they can be enjoyed for generations to come."

Currently, nearly 7,000 acres are preserved for open space within Castle Rock's total land space, the town said.

The entrance is located at 6581 Lost Canyon Ranch Road in Castle Rock. Lost Canyon Ranch Open Space has two trailheads: the Creekside Trailhead, with 19 parking spaces, and Cattleman's Trailhead, with 125 spaces. Both have portable restrooms, but drinking water is not available. Cell service is limited on the property. It is open yearround.

Click here to learn more about the open space.