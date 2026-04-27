Land acquisition expands popular Jeffco park adjacent to Red Rocks

One of the Front Range’s most scenic and popular recreation destinations is expanding with the acquisition of a 347-acre parcel of land adjacent to Red Rocks Park and Matthews/Winters Park near Morrison.

Jefferson County Open Space, which owns Matthews/Winters Park, acquired the family-owned parcel known as Braun Ranch for $7.3 million last week, with The Conservation Fund serving as a facilitator in the transaction. Great Outdoors Colorado contributed $2.3 million toward the purchase.

The acquisition expands Matthews/Winters Park, which already has nearly 14 miles of trails in the Morrison valley between 7,000-foot peaks to the west and the Dakota Ridge hogback to the east. Its trails are popular with hikers, trail runners and mountain bikers, and it borders Red Rocks Park, which is owned and managed by the city of Denver. Red Rocks Park has a trail network of more than 10 miles that connects with Matthews/Winter trails.

The Braun Ranch acquisition expands Matthews/Winters to the west, topping out at more than 1,000 feet over the Morrison Valley and offering a view that includes Mount Blue Sky, 35 miles to the west. Matthews/Winters Park has two parts, north and south of Red Rocks Park. Braun Ranch is expanding the northern part.

“Absolutely thrilled with the acquisition,” said Hillary Merritt, who manages land conservation for Jeffco Open Space. “It is such a great opportunity for us to connect two currently disconnected parts of the park, and it’s really a beautiful property.”

Read this full story on The Denver Post's website.