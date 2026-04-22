Hoping to hike to Dream Lake at Rocky Mountain National Park soon? Beware of upcoming trail closures

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — If you’re hoping to hike up to Dream Lake at Rocky Mountain National Park anytime soon, you might want to adjust your plans if they include passing through Bear and Nymph lakes as part of your itinerary.

That’s because bridge replacement work between Nymph and Dream lakes will make that part of the trek impossible from Monday, May 11 through Thursday, May 14, and again from Monday, May 18 through Thursday, May 21, according to Kyle Patterson, a spokeswoman with RMNP.

The popular trail section will reopen Friday through Sunday, May 15 through the 17, respectively, Patterson said.

Rocky Mountain National Park

“Dream Lake, Emerald Lake and Lake Haiyaha will only be accessible from the Lake Haiyaha Trail during this temporary closure,” Patterson explained. “Park visitors should plan ahead for the additional distance to reach those destinations. All other trails in the Bear Lake area will remain open.”

Patterson said trail conditions can vary greatly in the spring, and urged hikers to be prepared for cool temperatures and varying conditions.

“Trails in lower elevation areas can be icy. In higher elevation areas of the park, be prepared for walking on snow and ice. Traction devices are advised in higher elevations,” she said.

This isn’t the first time a section of this popular trail has closed to hikers. Last year, we reported a larger section of the trail from Dream Lake to Emerald Lake was briefly closed to hikers for bridge repair.