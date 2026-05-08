Hoping to drive up to Mount Blue Sky later this summer? Reservations are now available

DENVER — Coloradans and out-of-state visitors looking to drive up to one of the state’s most famous 14ers this summer can now make reservations ahead of its reopening later this month.

Officials with Denver Mountain Parks announced Friday that the Mount Blue Sky Recreation Area is scheduled to reopen to the public on May 22, 2026, so long as the weather cooperates.

Denver7 News at 5 p.m.

The recreation area, along with the road to Mount Blue Sky, has been closed for nearly two years while crews rebuilt portions of the high-alpine road to address severe buckling and water drainage issues.

Reservations for Mount Blue Sky can be made on recreation.gov starting Friday. Reservations — which can be made up to 30 days in advance — are required if visitors want to drive up the mountain and park anywhere along the way between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 View of Mount Evans from summit of Mount Spalding in July 2020.

Reservations are $20 for an all-sites pass for vehicles and $15 for motorcycles. Hikers and bicyclists do not need to make a reservation. Free passes will be available through Clear Creek County and Denver Public Libraries. Better yet? All reservation fees will be waived on Aug. 1 in celebration of Colorado Day. Fees will also be waived for enrolled tribal members, officials said in a news release.

Denver7 reported on the timed reservation system back when it was implemented in the summer of 2022. In a news release, Denver Mountain Parks officials said they would be in charge of collecting fees, managing the reservation system as well as operating hours. The fees will help fund maintenance and upkeep of facilities in the recreation area.

The Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway is the highest paved road in North America, climbing more than 7,000 feet in just 28 miles, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. At the summit, it reaches an altitude of 14,130 feet.