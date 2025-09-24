Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Great Fall Hikes: Old Dillon Reservoir in Summit County

Old Dillon Reservoir, Summit County
Driving Interstate 70 in the mountains means you have likely seen Dillon Reservoir. However, Old Dillon Reservoir still exists and it’s a beautiful hike in the fall.

The trail starts just off the Dillon Dam Road. A sign at the trailhead says it is 0.5 miles to the old reservoir.

Follow the trail as it winds through the trees and up the hillside.

Photographer Tami Roberts shared this image with us from Sept. 13, 2025 at Muddy Pass Lake.

Leaf peeping guide for 2025: Where to see Colorado's beloved fall foliage

Stephanie Butzer

The highlights of the trail are the colorful aspen trees in the fall and the views of the current Dillon Reservoir, the nearby peaks and the surrounding area.

As the sign says, it is just a half mile to the reservoir. When you arrive, just a few steps past the reservoir sign is a bench with a great view.

Old Dillon Reservoir, Summit County

Then it’s time to decide — will you just turn around and hike back? Will you hike another trail? Or will you loop around the reservoir before heading back? COTREX is a free app created by several agencies in Colorado and it shows multiple trail options in the area.

We hiked around the reservoir, then went a short way on the Mishler Trail to get closer to the turning leaves. We finished looping around the reservoir slightly uphill from the main trail for a different perspective.

After the loop, we headed back downhill, enjoying a different angle of the colorful trees.

Details: The hike to the reservoir is a mile roundtrip with 175 feet of elevation gain. Hiking around the reservoir adds about 0.75 miles.

Directions: from I-70, take exit 203 and go south to the first light. Turn left on Dillon Dam Road. It’s about 1.5 miles to the trailhead on the left side of the road.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.

