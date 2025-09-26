Great fall hikes: Lower Cataract Lake in Summit County

The Lower Cataract Lake area is known for great wildflowers, beautiful lakes, a waterfall and fall colors. The aspens here put on quite a show each fall.

In the parking lot, you might get a glimpse of the waterfall in the distance and, of course, hillsides full of colorful leaves.

The trailhead has a bathroom, a sign with a map, and a sign with information about lodgepole pines.

Deb Stanley

You’ll also notice several trails — one trail goes directly to the lake, one trail goes clockwise around the lake and one trail goes counterclockwise. We chose clockwise.

Just a couple minutes down the trail and we were already hiking in the colorful aspens. Just a few steps past the Eagle's Nest Wilderness sign, you’ll pass the outflow of Lower Cataract Lake and get your first glimpse of the lake.

A few social trails here will get you closer to the lake, but they all dead end.

Deb Stanley

On the main trail, you’ll also pass a pond, but it’s not until a half mile down the trail that you’ll get great views of the lake and the colorful aspens on the other side. You'll find lots of great places here for pictures.

After 1.3 miles, you’ll hike on a long bridge over Cataract Creek. You’re now at the bottom of that waterfall you spotted earlier from the parking lot. Sadly, there’s no trail that gives you a closer view.

As you hike the other side of the lake, you’ll walk through large meadows. After 2 miles, you’ll pass another Eagle’s Nest Wilderness sign and shortly you’ll be hiking through a large aspen grove. There’s no lake view here, but it’s a great spot to be surrounded by the colorful leaves.

If you look closely, you may even spot a cabin below you. It’s forest service property.

After 2.3 miles, you’ll find yourself on an old road heading back to the trailhead.

Details: the loop around Lower Cataract Lake is about 2.4 miles with 150 feet of elevation gain.

Directions: From I-70, take exit 205 and take Highway 9 north about 16 miles to Heeney Road. Turn left. Drive 5.5 miles and turn left on Forest Road 1725. Drive to about 2.7 miles on the dirt road, past the Surprise Lake TH to the Lower Cataract Lake TH.

