Great fall hikes: Aspen Alley Trail in Breckenridge 

With a name like Aspen Alley, you gotta hike this trail in the fall. Not only does the trail feature numerous aspens, but it also passes by mining ruins.

There are two trailheads for this hike. AllTrails will direct you to the upper trailhead because it has more parking, but I prefer the lower trailhead so I can hike up and then down. The lower trailhead is located at the Old Sawmill Museum, a great place to learn about the components of a sawmill and how it operated.

After exploring the outdoor, free museum, head uphill on the Aspen alley trail. From the parking lot, you’ll see colorful leaves. While we were there, some people just stopped, took a picture, and left.

The Aspen Alley Trail is primarily single-track, meaning it is single-person wide. As you hike up, you may notice some steep turns, which make this trail very popular with cyclists.

The trail winds through a forest of pines and aspen trees, making for a beautiful fall hike.

Occasionally, the trees open up and you’ll get a view of the ski runs at nearby Breckenridge ski resort.

About a quarter mile into the hike, you may start spotting some mining remnants. First, there’s a cable on the ground. Then tailings. Then a big metal piece. You can look around for more, but when you’re done, keep hiking up the trail; it will bring you to the top of the tailings. Here you’ll find more mining remnants and a view.

Back on the main trail, hike another third of a mile to another small turnoff. Here, it’s just a few steps to more mining remnants. This is my favorite one because it has an ore cart hanging on an old railroad track. I am hoping to buy an old ore cart someday for my front yard.

After exploring, it’s back to the main trail. The leaves here put on quite a show. Every corner may tempt you to stop and take more pictures.

It’s 1.5 miles to the top. You’ll know you’re there when you come to a road. That’s Boreas Pass Road, and it goes to the top of Boreas Pass and over to Como, on Highway 285. It’s a beautiful drive in the fall. You can also hike the road, but there’s a lot of vehicle traffic, so I don’t recommend walking it until it’s closed by snow.

Note: The lower trailhead has room for approximately 7-10 vehicles, provided they are parked carefully.

Details: The hike is approximately 3 miles round-trip with about 600 feet of elevation gain. Expect to see many walkers, families, and cyclists on this trail.

Directions: Google the Old Sawmill Museum in Breckenridge. If the parking is full, drive up Boreas Pass Road to the upper trailhead.