Denver Hiking Examiner: Eldorado Canyon State Park's toughest trail climbs more than 1,900 feet

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Looking for a challenging hike close to home? Head for beautiful Eldorado Canyon State Park between Golden and Boulder.

The park is a popular stop for families to picnic and play in the creek, for climbers tackling the rock walls, and for history buffs wanting to explore the site of an historic hotel. There are also a handful of trails including the Rattlesnake Trail to the hotel ruins and the Eldorado Canyon Trail that climbs up the canyon's south hillside.

The Eldorado Canyon Trail starts next to the Visitor Center. The sign there calls the trail "moderately difficult," with 800 feet of elevation gain in the first mile, 200 feet of gain in the next 1.5 miles, then a drop of more than 600 feet to get to the Walker Ranch Loop. We'll talk about that more when we get there.

For now, let's talk about that climb. Head up the first step of stairs to a second warning sign. It says, "Eldorado Canyon is a difficult, rugged, sun-exposed out-and-back trail that does not loop."

Hopefully, at this point, you've decided you're in for the challenge. As you hike up, sometimes you're climbing stairs, sometimes there are switchbacks, but most of the time, you're just hiking up a rocky, dirt path in a forest. Fortunately, there are a couple of benches along the way. Even if you don't need a break, catch your breath for a minute and enjoy the views.

As you hike, you may notice a few turn offs, those are for climbers heading to nearby routes.

About 2.5 miles in, you'll come to an overlook of the park. Look across the valley for the train tracks. Those are the tracks used by Amtrak for cross country travel and for the Winter Park Express, the ski train from Denver to Winter Park in the winter.

Look at the opening in the canyon to the east. In the early 1900s, a highwire walker named Ivy Baldwin would cross that opening. His tightrope was 582 feet above the ground and 635 feet across, according to the Boulder Daily Camera. Life Magazine published pictures of a reenactment in 1948 when Baldwin was 82 years old.

Now, it's decision time: Will you turn around for a five-mile round trip hike? Or will you continue on?

The trail is another 0.75 miles, with a 600-plus-foot drop, to the Walker Ranch Loop. At the bottom, you'll find a trail sign to help you decide which way you want to go. I recommend going left a short distance to Boulder Creek. Walk over the bridge to see a couple cascades. There's also a bench here and lots of rocks where you can take a break and enjoy the sound of the rushing water while you have a snack. If you want more of a hike, you can do all, or part of, the Walker Ranch Loop, or just head back to the trailhead. Remember, there is 800 feet of elevation gain on the way back.

