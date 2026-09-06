Pueblo officer fatally shoots man after domestic incident and kidnapping, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was shot and killed by a Pueblo officer after a domestic dispute that turned into a standoff and a child being kidnapped Saturday night, police say.

Police say they were called to a home on W. 9th Street near N. Grand Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance involving weapons.

When officers arrived, they were told a man armed with a handgun was threatening to use it against a woman inside the home and shoot anyone who approached.

Officers learned there was a restraining order in place protecting the woman and their infant child.

Police requested additional units and set a perimeter around the block. They conducted surveillance and developed a plan.

Authorities say the man exited the home and took off while holding the child, which they say was kidnapping.

He stopped in a parking lot near 10th Street and Grand Avenue and started reaching in a backpack. Officers say they told the suspet multiple times to put the child down and stop reaching in the backpack. They say he put the child in a stroller nearby but kept reaching in the backpack.

An officer fired his gun, shooting the suspect.

Police say they immediately checked the infant, who was not hurt.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was also taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt. She's been discharged.

The man's identity is being withheld at this time as family is being notified.

The 10th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.