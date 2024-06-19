LGBTQ+ community and allies volunteer to serve nonprofits in Denver

DENVER — Gay For Good is a national nonprofit that organizes inclusive volunteer experiences, bringing members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies together to learn new skills and have fun, while making a difference.

Denver has its own chapter.

“The idea was to bring people together from the LGBTQ+ community and allies to connect and do just good work for our communities,” Fawn Dabrowiak, Denver's chapter leader, said.

Recently, the group volunteered at Mile High Behavioral Healthcare. Dabrowiak organized the volunteer project there because of the variety of services Mile High Behavioral Healthcare has to offer, including specifically for Denver's LGBTQ+ community.

Richard Butler

Mile High Behavioral Healthcare has 13 locations across Colorado. The location on Delaware Street houses their administration team, LGBTQ+ services through the element program and the miracles program. Volunteers were tasked with cleaning up the grounds for the women who completed the miracles program.

Richard Butler

“They did a lot. They helped our garden which is full of flowers, they did a lot of weeding. They cleaned up our parking lot. They power washed the building. They did everything that they could to beautify the lot so that when we have our graduation and all our guests here, it's a beautiful setting,” Anna Miller with Mile High Behavioral Healthcare said.

Richard Butler

One of Gay For Good’s founding chapter leaders, Neill Kovash, said that the group organizes many service projects because of the high need in the community, along with the high demand of volunteers wanted to serve.

Richard Butler

The Denver chapter was formed in 2022. Over the past two years, the group has organized nearly 90 service projects and social events.

Richard Butler

“We have 1,400-1,500 people on our mailing list, and one of the biggest pieces of feedback that we get is, man, your events they fill up so quickly,” Kovash said.

Richard Butler

Gay For Good offers volunteer opportunities year-round. To sign up, head to their website here.

LGBTQ+ community and allies volunteer to serve nonprofits in Denver