Drag queen, environmentalist Pattie Gonia headlines Denver Pride

Drag queen Pattie Gonia is one of this year's Denver Pride Center Stage Headliners.

Pattie Gonia will take the stage at 2 p.m. Saturday. She promises an environmentally focused "granola girl" set perfect for Colorado.

The talented singer uses her powerful voice to foster a love for our planet and the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think the narrative overall in the queer community has been to run to big cities and to run to big cities for acceptance," she said. "I think that nature provides an amazing chance to get to know who you are and to make really beautiful friendships, and often to have queer community spaces away from alcohol and drugs, which feels really needed."

The idea of Pattie Gonia came to life five years ago when Wyn Wiley was hiking in the Colorado mountains.

"I wore this pair of 6-inch high heels backpacking and took a little video, and posted it to the internet," said Pattie Gonia.

The video was a literal overnight success.

"I woke up the next day to millions of views," she said.

She also received several messages of support from LGBTQ+ people around the world.

Pattie Gonia blends her love of the great outdoors with her love of drag performance to convey that the outdoors belongs to everyone.

To this day, she still hikes in 6-inch heels. She also coordinates environmentally-conscious fashions.

"My earrings are made of climbing holds from a local climbing gym that didn't need them anymore," said Pattie Gonia.

Pattie Gonia is also co-founder of the Outdoorist Oath, a non-profit that promotes outdoor participation among BIPOC and LGBTQ+ through community and education.

She is also a founder of the Queer Outdoor and Environmental Job Board, a free tool LGBTQ+ individuals can use to get hired and therefore diversify the fields.

Pattie Gonia has raised more than $1 million to help diverse communities go hiking and backpacking and learn about the environment.

"I just really believe that the outdoor and environmental movements should be more diverse," she said.

You can follow Pattie Gonia on social media and listen to her music on YouTube.