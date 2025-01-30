Denver Health suspends gender-affirming surgeries for minors following Trump executive order

DENVER — Denver Health has suspended gender-affirming surgeries for minors to comply with President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at cutting federal support for gender transitions for people under age 19.

The order directs that federally-run insurance programs, including TRICARE for military families and Medicaid, exclude coverage for such care and calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice.

Medicaid programs in some states, including Colorado, cover gender-affirming care. The new order suggests that practice could end and target hospitals and universities that receive federal money and provide the care.

In a statement to Denver7, a spokesperson said Denver Health is "complying with the executive order while carefully analyzing its full impact on our patients and services." The spokesperson went on to say Denver Health will "continue to support our patients and families during this challenging time."

Full statement:

"Denver Health is complying with the executive order while carefully analyzing its full impact on our patients and services. We are committed to providing compassionate primary and behavioral health care to all impacted youth and will continue to support our patients and families during this challenging time."

In 2023, state lawmakers passed updated health insurance rules that made Colorado the first state in the country to include gender-affirming care services as essential health benefits.

Colorado has passed several other laws that protect members of the LGBTQ+ community, including Protections for Accessing Reproductive Health Care Law (2023) and Identity Documents for Transgender Persons Law (2019).

This is the latest in a series of executive orders aimed at transgender people. Hours after taking office, Trump issued an executive order calling for the U.S. government to only recognize two genders — male and female. On Monday, the president directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to revise the Pentagon's policy on transgender troops, likely setting in motion a future ban on their military service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.