Boulder County Courthouse recognized as national landmark for its role in LGBTQ+ history

BOULDER, Colo. — The front lawn of the Boulder County Courthouse was filled with cheers, music, and personal stories Friday as local leaders and community members gathered to celebrate a moment nearly 50 years in the making.

The courthouse, long recognized as a symbol of equality and courage, was officially designated a national historic landmark for its role in LGBTQ+ history.

In 1975, Boulder County Clerk Clela Rorex issued the nation’s first same-sex marriage license, years before such unions were legalized nationwide.

Carnegie Branch Library for Local History, Town & Country Collection Boulder County Clerk Clela Rorex

“In 1975, Court Clerk Clela Rorex did something unprecedented by issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples,” said Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick. “When we honor where history happened, we continually reaffirm the rights and experiences of everyone in our community.”

Friday’s event drew people of all ages, including students like Char Orr from New Vista High School. Orr said the large turnout offered a powerful reminder that allies continue to stand with the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s really comforting, especially as times are getting worse, to know that there are allies, like there have historically been allies, and they’re still there,” Orr said. “Often, we kind of forget about history. So, it's nice to see people caring about it.”

For one couple, the celebration became even more personal. Arvada residents Alex Hermann and Addison Watts got engaged on the courthouse lawn during the event.

Richard Butler Alex Hermann proposes to Addison Watts on the lawn of the Boulder County Courthouse.

"I asked her to marry me, and she said yes," Hermann said.

Watts, who had hoped for a proposal but wasn’t sure when it would happen, called the moment “perfect.” The couple said they feel especially grateful to call Colorado home.

“I’m very, very proud to say that I live in Colorado and plan to live here for a long time,” Watts said.

Hermann added that they hope to start a family and grow in a place where they feel safe, accepted, and supported.

With the Pride flag now raised over Pearl Street, Fitzpatrick said the event not only honors Boulder County’s history but also serves as a call to continue the work of equality.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, and we have to keep inspiring future generations,” she said. “Celebrations like today are an important part of that.”