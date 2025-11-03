Broomfield trick-or-treaters caught on camera refilling empty candy bowl with their own candy

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Trick-or-treaters in Broomfield left treats of their own for one household this Halloween — and it was all caught on camera.

“These boys came trick-or-treating; I had a bowl out front, and unbeknownst to me, the bowl had run dry, and they took candy out of their own bag to replenish it, which is really pretty awesome,” Peter Billera, the homeowner who captured the good deed via his Ring doorbell camera, told Denver7 Monday. “I was so moved by the gesture. It was just so kind and generous and certainly unexpected. And I just felt like it was a message that needed to be shared because I thought that there's a lesson in there for all of us, a message in there for all of us to be inspired.”



Denver7 obtained the Ring doorbell camera video of the kids refilling the empty candy bowl, which you can see in the video player below:

Ring camera outside Colorado home captures good deed on Halloween

Billera shared the video on Nextdoor, asking neighbors to help him identify the boys in the video.

“I actually made contact with them… it went really, really well, and they were just, just so, so kind and just nice boys," he said. "They could have done all different kinds of things, you know, undercover, so to speak. But this is, this is really the essence of who they are."

Billera shared a photo showing him meeting with one of the boys named Isak, and said he rewarded him with more candy.

Peter Billera Screenshot