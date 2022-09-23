You might be getting another TABOR check this spring — if state predictions come true

Another round of tax refund checks could be in the cards for Coloradans if economic forecasts shared Thursday hold true.

Meanwhile, economists for the state aren’t predicting a recession in the near term — though they note it is a possibility — and are hopeful inflation will ease next year.

However, those hopeful notes belie potential pitfalls state officials will need to navigate with upcoming budgets.

“On the surface, everything looks very positive,” state Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, a Democrat on the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, said after hearing from forecasters. “What we know from the presentation is that there’s so much under the surface there that we need to be aware of.”

If cautious optimism was the overall message, it was underscored by the economic uncertainty that’s defined the past several years. Greg Sobetski, chief economist for the Colorado Legislative Council, predicted the U.S. gross domestic product’s growth to slow, but still climb, over the next several years.

