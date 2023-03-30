Watch Now
With Election Day less than a week away, only 9% of Denver ballots have been returned

Of the 40,000 returned ballots, 45% are from voters 65 and older
Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 20:00:43-04

With less than a week to go until Election Day in Denver, only 9% of ballots sent to voters have been returned, according to data from the city.

Through Tuesday, voters have dropped off or mailed in more than 40,000 of the 450,000 ballots sent out in mid-March. Ballots must be dropped off before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

From this point, all ballots should be dropped off at designated locations, or residents should plan to vote in person. More than 15,000 ballots were returned Monday and Tuesday.

Of those roughly 40,000 votes cast so far, 45% are from residents age 65 and older.

More than 185,000 people voted in Denver's previous municipal election in 2019.

