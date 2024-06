The first of at least two presidential debates is on Thursday, when President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump meet on stage for the first time since the 2020 election cycle.

You can watch a Scripps News simulcast of the debate in the video player below or at the top of this story. Pre-debate analysis begins at 4 p.m. Mountain Time, and the Scripps News team will continue live analysis after the debate concludes.

Here is the schedule of Scripps News debate coverage Thursday evening: