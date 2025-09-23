Wanda James challenges Colorado's longest-serving member of Congress, Diana DeGette

DENVER — Wanda James, a well-known business owner and a University of Colorado regent, is challenging Colorado’s longest-serving member of Congress in the Democratic primary election, Rep. Diana DeGette.

James launched her campaign on Sept. 17 for Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Denver. DeGette, a Democrat, has held the seat since 1996.

On her website, James wrote, “The old politics of caution and careerism cannot meet the moment.” She told Denver7 it is about a larger problem in Congress.

“I think that we've had so many people who have sat in seats now for decades that they've stopped being connected to what's happening with people,” James said. “Our party is supposed to be fighting for the working class, for people who are trying to make it. We are supposed to be inspiring that next generation and taking care of our seniors.”

James said she will focus on issues like housing affordability, health care and helping small businesses.

Denver7 Pictured: Wanda James talking with Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter via Zoom

DeGette is the longest-serving member of the Colorado congressional delegation. She won her seat in 2024 with 76% of the votes against the Republican candidate.

James’ campaign is part of the latest wave of Democratic candidates across the country trying to unseat established incumbents.

“I am going up against the Democratic establishment 100%, and I'm saying that the current state of affairs in America is there because the current Democratic establishment has not done their job,” James said.

James is the co-founder of Simply Pure, America’s first Black-owned cannabis dispensary. She co-owns the business with her husband, Scott Durrah. They also opened six restaurants in Colorado.

James told Denver7 she will take a step away from her work at Simply Pure if elected.

“I will go to work 100% for the people,” she said.

James is a first-generation college graduate and the first Black woman commissioned through CU Boulder’s Naval ROTC Battalion.

Voters elected James as a CU Regent in 2022. The board censured her this year after she spoke out against a CU Anschutz campaign that used racist tropes of people of color. Politicians such as Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance have come out against the university for their censure of James.

“That one situation shows exactly who I am," James said. "I will fight for what is right. 100% of the time."

Two other Democratic candidates are also in the race. Carter Hanson and Melat Kiros are also campaigning on frustrations with the status quo.

The Democratic Party’s primary election is June 20, 2026. Whichever candidate wins will face off against the Republican candidate on November 3, 2026. So far, no Republicans have filed a statement of candidacy in the race for District 1.

Wanda James challenges Colorado's longest-serving member of Congress, Diana DeGette