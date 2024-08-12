Walz to visit Denver as part of five-state fundraising blitz, his first solo trip as running mate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to visit Denver on Wednesday has part of a five-state fundraising blitz, the Harris-Walz campaign announced.

The solo trip is Walz’s first as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. An itinerary released by the campaign has Walz visiting five states in three days for a union conference and various fundraising events.

On Tuesday, Walz is set to speak at a convention for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees – the nation’s biggest trade union of public employees – in Los Angeles, Calif. before speaking at a fundraiser in Newport Beach.

He’ll speak at a campaign reception in Denver on Wednesday before jetting to Boston for another reception.

Walz’s trip concludes with stops in Rhode Island and New York on Thursday.

Harris and Walz barnstormed through five battleground states this past week after Harris picked the Minnesota governor for the ticket.

They opened with a boisterous rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, hours after Harris announced Walz as her running mate. From there it was a march through Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada. Planned stops in Georgia and North Carolina were washed out by Tropical Storm Debby.