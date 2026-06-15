Voter service and polling centers in Denver set to open up in phased approach starting Monday

DENVER — Voter service and polling centers are set to open up starting Monday morning.

These centers are really designed to be a one-stop shop for voters whether you need help registering, replacing a ballot or voting in a person.

If you're voting in person, you'll need to bring a valid ID. If you're using the ballot you got in the mail, you can use the 24-hour drop boxes through Election Day.



Watch the full story in the video player below.

Voter service and polling centers in Denver set to open up in phased approach

“The most popular way to vote is through one of our drop boxes,” Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez said.

The ballot boxes are monitored 24/7 every single day.

“They are emptied out by bipartisan teams of Democrats and Republicans working together, putting country before party, unaffiliated voters working together with us,” Lopez said.

Denver7 Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul López

To make it even easier, Lopez said you can even drop your ballot off in another counties’ ballot box.

“You can take a Denver ballot and put it in a Jefferson County box, as long as it's there before 7 p.m. it gets to where it needs to be. All of us counties work together to make sure that's the case,” Lopez said.

Unaffiliated voters are the largest part of the voting block in Denver, Lopez said. If you are unaffiliated, you will be receiving two ballots in the mail.

“One that's a Republican and has a red stripe, and the other one is the Democratic ballot that has a blue stripe. It's important that those unaffiliated voters only fill out one or the other, not both. The last Primary Election that we had, 612 people turned in both, and we had to cancel that one out,” Lopez said.

Denver7 Important dates ahead of Election Day

Here are some important dates to keep in mind:



June 15: Voter Service & Polling Centers open

June 22: Last day to mail your ballot back & last day to request a replacement ballot

June 30: Election Day - You have until 7 p.m. to vote in person or put your ballot in a drop box

The Voter Service and Polling Center at the Central Library is set to open on Monday at 8 a.m. Other centers will open up on a phased approach leading up to election day.

Other Voter Service and Polling Centers set to open:

Monday, June 22 at 8 a.m.

Hours of operation:

Monday, June 22 - Fri. June 26: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, June 29 - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30 - 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Barnum Recreation Center – 360 N Hooker St | Multipurpose Room

Blair-Caldwell Library – 2401 Welton St | Large Conference Room

Calvary Baptist Church of Denver – 6500 E Girard Ave | Fellowship Hall

Christ Church United Methodist – 690 N Colorado Blvd | Fellowship Hall

Denver Public Library - Central Library - 10 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy | Park View Room

Harvard Gulch Recreation Center – 550 E Iliff Ave | Multipurpose Room

Harvey Park Recreation Center – 2120 S Tennyson Way | Multipurpose Room

Hiawatha Davis Jr Recreation Center – 3334 N Holly St | Multipurpose Room

Highland Recreation Center – 2880 N Osceola St | Multipurpose Room

Montbello Recreation Center – 15555 E 53rd Ave | Multipurpose Room

For more dates on other VSPCs set to open click here.