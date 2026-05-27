Vice President JD Vance to speak in Denver Thursday after Air Force Academy commencement speech

DENVER — Vice President JD Vance is set to speak in Denver Thursday following his commencement speech at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs.

Though details of his visit are still being ironed out, Colorado Democrats were quick to respond once they learned he was coming to the Mile High City.

“JD Vance is coming to Denver to sell an agenda Coloradans have already rejected,” said Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib in a statement. “Coloradans already know what the Trump-Vance agenda means: higher costs, attacks on our freedoms and a Republican Party more focused on loyalty to Donald Trump than solving problems for working families."

Vance recently made headlines in our state when he held disgraced former Mesa County Clerk and 2020 election denier Tina Peters up as a shining example of someone who should be compensated under the Trump administration's newly created $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

The federal fund was created as part of legal settlement aimed at compensating people who believe they were wrongfully targeted by the government. It's unclear how Peters could become a recipient since she was was convicted in state court.

The 68th USAFA commencement ceremony will take place at Falcon Stadium at 9 a.m. Gates open at 6:30 a.m.