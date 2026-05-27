Vice President JD Vance abruptly cancels Denver event scheduled after USAFA commencement speech

DENVER — Vice President JD Vance has abruptly canceled a speaking event scheduled for Thursday in Denver following widely-publicized fanfare by the Denver Republican Party.

Vance was set to speak at a trailer parts warehouse in north Denver following his commencement speech at the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs.

The Denver GOP announced Tuesday across its social media platforms the stop, coming "in the middle of a cycle where Colorado is going to matter more than it has in a long time," was a "real moment" for the Mile High City.

Watch the latest update on this story in the video below:

VP JD Vance abruptly cancels Denver event after widely-publicized fanfare by GOP

Colorado Democrats were quick to respond once they learned he was stopping by.

“JD Vance is coming to Denver to sell an agenda Coloradans have already rejected,” said Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib in a statement. “Coloradans already know what the Trump-Vance agenda means: higher costs, attacks on our freedoms and a Republican Party more focused on loyalty to Donald Trump than solving problems for working families."

By Wednesday afternoon, however, the Denver GOP said the event was off.

"We are sorry to hear that tomorrow’s Denver event with Vice President JD Vance has been cancelled," the party said on its social media platforms. "We’re disappointed, and we know a lot of you are too. The response we’ve seen has been incredible. Thank you to everyone who planned to come out."

It was not immediately clear why the event was abruptly canceled. Denver7 has reached out to both the White House and the Denver Republican Party for more details, but we have yet to hear back.

Local Vice President JD Vance says Tina Peters should be compensated Jessica Porter

Vance recently made headlines in our state when he held disgraced former Mesa County Clerk and 2020 election denier Tina Peters up as a shining example of someone who should be compensated under the Trump administration's newly created $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

The federal fund was created as part of legal settlement aimed at compensating people who believe they were wrongfully targeted by the government. It's unclear how Peters could become a recipient since she was was convicted in state court.

The 68th USAFA commencement ceremony will take place at Falcon Stadium at 9 a.m. Gates open at 6:30 a.m.