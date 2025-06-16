U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet holds decisive lead in Democratic primary for Colorado governor, poll shows

More than 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in Colorado support U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s bid to succeed Gov. Jared Polis, according to a poll released Monday.
The poll confirms Bennet as a clear front-runner in the Democratic primary for governor, with 53% of likely voters in that contest supporting his candidacy. His support both cracks the critical majority threshold and is double the number of undecided voters, 25%, for next summer’s primary election.
The general election is in November 2026. Polis is term-limited from seeking reelection.
Attorney General Phil Weiser, the only other big-name Democrat in the race, has support from 22% of likely voters, according to the poll.
The poll was conducted by Global Strategy Group, a well-respected firm with a track record of accuracy in Colorado elections. The results are based on a survey of 600 likely Democratic primary voters and it has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4%. The poll was conducted on behalf of Bennet’s campaign.
