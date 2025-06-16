Watch Now
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet holds decisive lead in Democratic primary for Colorado governor, poll shows

Senator has majority support among likely primary voters while AG Phil Weiser suffers from lack of name ID
More than 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in Colorado support U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s bid to succeed Gov. Jared Polis, according to a poll released Monday.

The poll confirms Bennet as a clear front-runner in the Democratic primary for governor, with 53% of likely voters in that contest supporting his candidacy. His support both cracks the critical majority threshold and is double the number of undecided voters, 25%, for next summer’s primary election.

The general election is in November 2026. Polis is term-limited from seeking reelection.

Attorney General Phil Weiser, the only other big-name Democrat in the race, has support from 22% of likely voters, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted by Global Strategy Group, a well-respected firm with a track record of accuracy in Colorado elections. The results are based on a survey of 600 likely Democratic primary voters and it has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4%. The poll was conducted on behalf of Bennet’s campaign.

