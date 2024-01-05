Watch Now
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn says he won’t seek reelection, giving all three of Colorado’s GOP-held seats open races

Lamborn has represented the Colorado Springs area since 2007
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jan 05, 2024
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a nine-term congressman from Colorado Springs, will not run for re-election in November — an announcement that means all three Republican-held seats in Colorado’s congressional delegation will be open this year.

Lamborn discussed his plans Friday morning on Richard Randall’s radio show on southern Colorado’s KVOR-AM.

“I’m not getting any younger,” the 69-year-old said. “I want to spend time with my children, grandchildren, with my wife. I want to look for opportunities to do good.”

An attorney, Lamborn previously served in the Colorado House and Senate before first winning election to Congress in 2006. He represents the state’s 5th Congressional District in and around Colorado Springs, one of the Front Range’s few remaining conservative bastions.

Lamborn’s announcement comes amid broader turnover in Colorado’s Republican congressional delegation.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

