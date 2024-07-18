Trump to address Republican National Convention in first speech since assassination attempt

DENVER — The Republican National Convention will wrap up Thursday night with a nomination acceptance speech from former President Donald Trump.

It will be Trump’s first public address since he was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt.

Trump’s speech comes as Democrats remain divided over their presidential ticket. University of Denver political science professor Seth Masket is in Milwaukee this week, where the convention is being held.

“I'm here doing some research for a book on the modern Republican Party,” said Masket. “I've been spending a lot of time interviewing some county party chairs, a number of whom are delegates here.”

Masket, who has been blogging about his experience, said Republicans at the convention have been rallying around Trump after the assassination attempt.

“There's a lot of love and support for Donald Trump here,” said Masket. “It's not so much blood lust. It's not that people are seeking revenge, but there is sort of a sense that this has given folks a sense of fervor for Donald Trump.”

He said the speech will give Trump a chance to potentially solidify his advantage over President Joe Biden.

Most polls show Trump leading Biden nationally and in swing states where presidential elections are often decided.

“Democrats have a lot to deal with. Their ticket is not that popular. Their party is very internally divided about whether Joe Biden should really continue to be its nominee,” said Masket.

Sources told ABC News Biden had a “tense” exchange with Colorado Congressman Jason Crow during a call Saturday with moderate Democratic lawmakers. After Crow shared voter concerns about Biden’s mental fitness and the potential impact on national security, sources said the president became defensive. Some described it as “hard to watch.”

Sources said Biden told Crow to "name me a foreign leader who thinks I'm not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy. Tell me! Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together!"

During an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Crow described the conversation as “robust.”

“I think the president heard our message very clearly,” Crow said.

Masket said the developments in recent days show Republicans are more united than Democrats.

“Republicans are showing in a way that they haven't in recent years. They're showing a lot of unity behind their nominee,” said Masket. “Democrats are clearly very divided about theirs.”

If Biden were to drop out, it’s unclear who would replace him. Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as a likely choice. Some polls show her doing better than Biden against Trump. However, some Democratic pundits and insiders hope one of the party’s popular swing state governors will replace Biden.

Biden and his campaign continue to insist he’s not stepping aside.

The president is currently off the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, the president’s physician said he was experiencing “mild upper respiratory symptoms” and did not have a fever. He also said all of the president’s vital signs were normal.

Democrats will hold their national convention next month in Chicago.

