Trump calls for Colorado clerk Tina Peters to be released from prison

President Donald Trump on Monday called for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to be released from prison, where she is serving a nine-year sentence for a voting data scheme related to the 2020 presidential election.

Peters is a “political prisoner” and “hostage,” Trump said in a Monday night post on Truth Social, describing her case as “communist persecution by the radical left Democrats.”

Politics Colorado fights Trump administration bid to help imprisoned loyalist Tina Peters Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Peters’ case was prosecuted by a Republican district attorney and she was convicted of several felonies related to unauthorized access to state voting machines, including giving a security badge to a man associated with MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell so the man could access Mesa County’s election system in an unsuccessful search for voter fraud.

The U.S. Department of Justice is already reviewing Colorado’s prosecution of Peters, and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein has repeatedly denied that her case was politically motivated, citing her conviction by a jury of her peers in a majority-Republican county.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote he was ordering the Department of Justice to take all necessary action to secure Peters’ release.

