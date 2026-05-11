DENVER — In the final days of the 2026 legislative session, two Colorado mothers are taking a stand for their sons who were killed by police through a bill they believe will help other families in the future.

Senate Bill 26-190 would require law enforcement agencies share recordings of deadly encounters involving civilians with their families before the public. In addition, it would implement protocols around investigations worked by several agencies, and restrict attorneys or officers from making statements that could "prejudice legal proceedings."

Denver7 Colette Bordelon reports on the impacts this bill could have for families in the video player below:

Their sons were killed in police shootings. Now, these mothers are fighting to change Colorado law.

Basic information like charges, public records, investigation status, and arrest details could still be shared publicly.

According to State Senate President James Coleman, D-District 33, this concept has been in the works since the beginning of the year.

“The bill ultimately does two things in the name of transparency. One is making sure that families can get access to body cam footage in a reasonable amount of time, as well as some kind of communication from the department where the interaction happened with law enforcement and the individual," Coleman said. “I want to be clear: This bill was way bigger than that in the beginning. There's a lot of issues that we need to address when it comes to relationships between law enforcement and community. But, we thought this is a great start.”



SB26-190 would require law enforcement agencies proactively provide relevant video and audio recordings when officers kill a person to their immediate family within 21 days of the incident.

A family member could decline viewing or listening to such recordings.

In addition, families would have to be notified of their right to view the footage at least 72 hours before it is released to the public.

"We just want to make sure that the measures are in place, so that in the case of something unfortunate happening, that families can get information. You get clarity," said Coleman. “We know that it's not going to necessarily be the perfect solution, but it's a solution that gets us a better outcome for the families.”

Those unedited recordings would be available to anyone upon request, but only after that 21-day family notification period has ended.

Within the first day of any use-of-force incidents where a person is killed, law enforcement agencies must update all known immediate family members of the victim on the current status of the investigation and inform them of every agency that is part of the investigation.

Coleman believes the bill, which is being run by Democratic lawmakers, will pass out of both chambers before the end of the session.

"I'm the Senate President. Not the president of the Democrats or Republicans or the Black community only, but I am Black, and have a responsibility to people who look like me to make sure that I'm running these policies that impact — not just us — we believe everybody will be impacted by this in a positive way," said Coleman. “The folks who need some kind of direction in terms of how they better communicate with families and body cam footage when it comes to these incidents, they'll have a blueprint to utilize."

LaRonda Jones Kilyn Lewis was unarmed when he was shot and killed by an Aurora SWAT Officer in May of 2024.

LaRonda Jones understands the pain of losing a loved one at the hands of law enforcement.

"There's no backing down. There's no moving aside," Jones said. "I'm standing strongly until this fight is completely over, until we get justice for my son, Kylin Lewis, and to let the officers know that things are about to change."

Kilyn Lewis, 37, was unarmed when he was shot and killed by an Aurora SWAT officer in May of 2024.

"I cannot watch the body cam footage because I don't want to see the last things that my son did — because of our closeness, our relationship — I want to see remember him in the peaceful moments that we had," Jones explained. “For other families that would like to see the full scope what happened to their loved one, what this bill, 190, does for them... Whatever the case may be, they'll be able to see what happened in those moments.”

Jones, alongside Veronica Seabron, came to the Colorado State Capitol to watch SB26-190 during its second reading on the Senate floor on Friday.

"You lose a loved one, time keeps going, but in your heart, the time stops," Seabron said.

Veronica Seabron Jalin Seabron, 23, was shot and killed by a Douglas County deputy in Feb. 2025.

Her son, 23-year-old Jalin Seabron, was shot and killed by a Douglas County deputy when responding to a shooting inside the Main Event in Highlands Ranch in Feb. of 2025.

"I wanted to see the footage. I never heard anything back from the police until I actually got an attorney. And then once I got an attorney, then they allowed me to go to the police station to see the video with my attorney," Seabron said. “Me and my attorney saw the video, but the public didn't, so I felt like I was the only one who knew what really happened before all the speculations were put out.”

Seabron believes SB26-190 will give future families the ability to see that footage, if they would like to, in a timely manner.

“This bill would be fantastic for other mothers to not just start from square one," said Seabron. "It's been a wound that you have to reopen in order for people in society, for the public to see what is actually fair, what is fair for the living victims that are left.”

The families have worked closely with MiDian Shofner, the CEO of the Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership, on the legislation. Shofner said SB26-190 exemplifies practical, not just conceptual, legislation.

"The opportunity and the transparency that will come through this legislation is something that I don't think we've seen in modern time," Shofner said. “While we didn't agree on everything, I have to applaud the legislators for holding the line to making sure that it was the families that were prioritized to ensure that we are not talking just about intent, but we are actually talking about and holding expectancy of impact.”

Shofner said SB26-190 is the first step in a "comprehensive legislative proposal" that is now taking shape.

In the first hearing for SB26-190, Republican lawmakers on the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs committee voted against advancing the legislation.

State Sen. Rod Pelton, a Republican who represents District 35, provided a statement to Denver7 explaining his position. Pelton said the bill is "another example of government rushing to politicize law enforcement," and that the proposal "risks undermining due process, compromising active investigations, and fueling public outrage before all the facts are known."

Read the full statement from Pelton here:

This bill (SB26-190) is another example of government rushing to politicize law enforcement instead of supporting the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. This bill risks undermining due process, compromising active investigations, and fueling public outrage before all the facts are known. Colorado families want safer streets and accountability, but they also want fairness and respect for the rule of law. I stand with law enforcement officers who deserve the same presumption of innocence and protections afforded to every citizen. State Sen. Rod Pelton, R — District 35

The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police has concerns with portions of the bill they believe could "create legal ambiguity and unintentionally discourage timely, factual communication with the public during critical moments." The organization told Denver7 they support the goal of transparency for families and communities after such incidents and are working alongside lawmakers to ensure the legislation reflects that.

"Police chiefs have a responsibility to support thorough investigations while also helping keep their communities informed and safe. Clear communication helps prevent misinformation, reduce unnecessary community tension and provide important context," a spokesperson for the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police said in a statement. "Our focus remains on ensuring any legislation strengthens transparency for families and communities without undermining public communication, transparency or community safety."

In Colorado, Senate Bill 20-217 implemented an increased use of body-worn cameras. The following year, House Bill 21-1250 adjusted that original legislation, clarifying when body-worn cameras or dash cameras should be activated and setting certain provisions around how the footage is released.

SB26-190 has passed out of the Senate and is heading to the House of Representatives for consideration. There is no estimated cost to the state.

The 2026 legislative session ends on Wednesday.