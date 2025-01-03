Task force proposes sweeping reforms to Colorado’s child abuse laws in wake of 7-year-old’s death

A statewide task force on Friday called for a sweeping overhaul of Colorado’s system for reporting suspected child abuse and neglect, proposing myriad reforms aimed at clarifying the oft-misunderstood and sometimes misused process.

Colorado lawmakers created the task force in 2022 to examine the state’s mandatory reporting laws following a Denver Post investigation into the 2017 death of 7-year-old Olivia Gant, a long-term patient at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Before Olivia died, some of her caregivers at the hospital suspected Olivia’s mother may have been medically abusing her, but the hospital did not alert any outside authorities to their suspicions until after Olivia’s death, despite the state’s mandatory reporting laws, which require some professionals to “immediately” report suspected child abuse or neglect to state authorities.

Instead, the hospital investigated the concerns internally, through its own child protection team and in a series of ethics meetings, relying in part on false information provided by Olivia’s mother to conclude there was no reason to alert outside authorities to the potential abuse.

A doctor at the hospital eventually raised the alarm more than a year after Olivia died, when Olivia’s mother brought in Olivia’s sister for similar false medical concerns. In 2019, Olivia’s mother was charged with murder in Olivia’s death. She pleaded guilty to child abuse negligently resulting in death in 2022 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

