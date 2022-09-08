State Rep. Leslie Herod joins long list of candidates in Denver mayoral race

DENVER — State Rep. Leslie Herod filed paperwork Thursday to join Denver's mayoral race. She is now one of a dozen candidates who are vying for Mayor Michael Hancock’s seat.

Hancock has led the city since 2011, including though major population growth, the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice protests and more.

Herod joins other notable candidates like Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Brough. Other candidates include Marcus Giavanni, Ken Simpson, Jesse Lashawn Parris, Terrance Roberts, Ean Tafoya, Anna Burrell, Andre Rougeot, Alex Cowans and Thomas Wolf.

Herod was the first LGBTQ Black person elected to the statehouse in 2016. She now serves on the Joint Budget Committee.

Herod has also been one of the most vocal lawmakers in the state legislature on social justice issues. She was one of the co-sponsors of a major 2020 police accountability bill after the deaths of George Floyd and Elijah McClain.

This year, Herod was the prime sponsor of a bill to stand up a statewide equity office tasked with providing guidance for state agencies on how to offer equitable services to residents. She also sponsored several COVID-related bills.

In a press release, Herod said she is running for mayor because the city is struggling, and she believes she has the experience to chart a new path forward. She went on to say that if she wins, she plans on focusing on the day-to-day issues impacting the city, like affordable housing, safer streets and the homeless crisis.

According to the City of Denver, Herod has also declared her intention to participate in the city’s first Fair Election Fund, joining Ortega, Brough and other mayoral candidates. Candidates who want to participate must agree to contribution limits and to only accept money from individual donors and small donor committees.

Candidates must collect a certain number of small donations to qualify for the fund. For mayoral candidates, that’s 250 donations.

Herod held a campaign launch party at the Roxy on Broadway Thursday evening for her supporters. The event was attended by Colorado Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre, among others.