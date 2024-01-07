Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Silt police investigating incident involving U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband

Police were called to a local restaurant on Saturday night
Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Republican congresswoman who currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, announced her candidacy for the 2024 GOP nomination for the state's 4th Congressional District.
Lauren Boebert
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 14:20:50-05

The Silt Police Department is investigating a Saturday night incident at a restaurant involving U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert.

Silt police Chief Mike Kite confirmed the investigation to The Denver Post but said he could not provide more details because police were still gathering facts.

Police were called to the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt on Saturday night, but Kite declined to describe the nature of the incident or the accusations. The Silt Police Department will release its report on the incident once the investigation concludes, he said.

“We have a lot of facts and stuff to get sorted out,” Kite said.

No one was taken into custody at the restaurant, he said.

Continue reading on The Denver Post

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives