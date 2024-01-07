Silt police investigating incident involving U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband

The Silt Police Department is investigating a Saturday night incident at a restaurant involving U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert.

Silt police Chief Mike Kite confirmed the investigation to The Denver Post but said he could not provide more details because police were still gathering facts.

Police were called to the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt on Saturday night, but Kite declined to describe the nature of the incident or the accusations. The Silt Police Department will release its report on the incident once the investigation concludes, he said.

“We have a lot of facts and stuff to get sorted out,” Kite said.

No one was taken into custody at the restaurant, he said.

