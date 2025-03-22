Sanders, AOC visit to Colorado highlights growing frustration within Democratic Party

DENVER — Friday’s visit to Colorado by Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocacio-Cortez (AOC) is highlighting the growing frustration within the Democratic Party.

Some Colorado Democrats are echoing recent statements made by Sanders and AOC, saying the party’s establishment leadership isn't standing up to President Trump aggressively enough.

“I think the party is where the country's at right now, which is in disarray,” said Joe Salazar.

Salazar is a former Colorado state lawmaker, a delegate to last year’s Democratic National Convention, and one of a growing number of Democrats frustrated with their party.

"We have a lot to resolve within the Democratic Party,” said Salazar.

Salazar said party leaders are not responding aggressively enough to Trump and the actions of his administration. His points to Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer recently voting in favor of a Republican funding bill to keep the federal government open.

“We saw what Chuck Schumer did. He's been decried by Democrats all across the country for his acts,” said Salazar. "One thing that history has told us is that we don't placate tyrants. That's pretty much a mandate from history, is that we just don't placate them.”

The growing frustration among progressives may help explain why a new CNN poll shows only 29% of Americans have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, a record low.

The frustration was also on display earlier this week during a town hall hosted by Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet. A group of protesters shouted him down for supporting some of Trump’s cabinet nominees.

University of Denver political science professor Seth Masket said Democrats do not have a unified message right now.

“I think a lot of these divisions stem from different interpretations of last year's election,” said Masket. “And I think they're a little shell-shocked by that and a little stunned about why that happened.”

He said the divide is sharpest between Democrats elected before Trump became president in 2017 and those who came later.

“People who came in starting in like, the 2018 elections tend to want a much more aggressive stance out of Democrats and to just be much more confrontational than those who got elected in previous elections,” said Masket.

Robert Preuhs, the chair of the MSU Denver political science department, said Republicans in lockstep with Trump have also made things more difficult for Democrats.

"I think they were counting on at least a few Republicans to join them in Congress that will push back against the exertion of presidential power, but that doesn’t seem to be the case,” said Preuhs. “A unified Republican Party has been part of that problem for the Democrats.”

2026 could be more favorable to Democrats with a chance to regain control of Congress.

Masket said despite the CNN poll showing the Democratic Party losing favorability with Americans, there’s still an opportunity for the party to win back some power.

“Probably one of their main priorities for next year is to win back [Colorado’s] 8th Congressional district, which is certainly plausible,” said Masket. “It's a very competitive district, and 2026 is liable to be a more Democratic year than last year was.”

But it by no means a guarantee.

As recent years have shown, nothing is guaranteed in American politics.