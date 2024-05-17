Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Rep. Lauren Boebert attends Donald Trump’s hush money trial, taking front-row seat in show of support

Colorado congresswoman has been a vocal supporter of former president
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Trump Hush Money
Posted at 6:50 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 08:50:29-04

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert put her support for former President Trump on full display Thursday morning, taking a front-row seat at his criminal hush money trial in a Lower Manhattan courtroom.

“They may have gagged President Trump. They didn’t gag me,” the Colorado congresswoman posted to the social platform X, where she shared a photo showing her with several other Republican legislators in the courtroom. “Why is that fraud Michael Cohen allowed on TikTok with a shirt of Trump behind bars but Trump can’t speak out?”

Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and a key witness in the trial, resumed testimony Thursday. He is part of prosecutors’ efforts to assert that Trump — during his 2016 run for the White House — falsified business records to cover up a payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged affair Trump had with her nearly 20 years ago.

Trump has been ordered by the judge not to speak publicly about witnesses in the case, including Cohen. Cohen, by contrast, has been openly critical of his former boss leading up to the trial.

Boebert appeared at the courthouse Thursday morning with several fellow Republican House members, including House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good of Virginia and Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post here.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 17, 6am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News