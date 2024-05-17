Rep. Lauren Boebert attends Donald Trump’s hush money trial, taking front-row seat in show of support

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert put her support for former President Trump on full display Thursday morning, taking a front-row seat at his criminal hush money trial in a Lower Manhattan courtroom.

“They may have gagged President Trump. They didn’t gag me,” the Colorado congresswoman posted to the social platform X, where she shared a photo showing her with several other Republican legislators in the courtroom. “Why is that fraud Michael Cohen allowed on TikTok with a shirt of Trump behind bars but Trump can’t speak out?”

Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and a key witness in the trial, resumed testimony Thursday. He is part of prosecutors’ efforts to assert that Trump — during his 2016 run for the White House — falsified business records to cover up a payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged affair Trump had with her nearly 20 years ago.

Trump has been ordered by the judge not to speak publicly about witnesses in the case, including Cohen. Cohen, by contrast, has been openly critical of his former boss leading up to the trial.

Boebert appeared at the courthouse Thursday morning with several fellow Republican House members, including House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good of Virginia and Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post here.

