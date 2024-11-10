Rep. Gabe Evans wins Colorado's 8th Congressional District after incumbent Yadira Caraveo concedes

DENVER — Republican Gabe Evans defeated Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's 8th Congressional District race after the Democrat incumbent conceded Sunday.

Caraveo's campaign released the following statement after the Congresswoman ended her bid for reelection:

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Colorado’s 8th district. I came to Congress to get things done, and have spent the last two years working to find common ground and bipartisan solutions to the most pressing issues facing our community,” said Congresswoman Caraveo in the statement.

As early as Saturday night, the 8th Congressional District race was still too close to call, with only 2,596 votes separating the two candidates. However, with Caraveo conceding, Evans flips the district and could help Republicans hold onto power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Evans released the following statement Sunday after Caraveo conceded:

I am incredibly humbled to be chosen as the next Congressman for Colorado’s 8th. It is an honor to be entrusted with the job of representing you and your families, and I am ready to fight back for a better direction for all Coloradans.



Thank you to my amazing wife and family for their incredible support and love over the past year, and thank you to our campaign's amazing staff and volunteers for their long hours and dedication to flipping this seat.



Thank you also to Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo for your service and gracious concession. I look forward to working with her and her team to transition this office over the next few months.



Most importantly, I give thanks to God. My faith in Him has sustained me throughout this 15-month campaign.



I have spent my entire life running toward challenge, and now I am ready to take on my next challenge -- representing our communities in D.C. Thank you, Colorado. Let's do this!

The National Republican Congressional Committee released the following statement:

“Black Hawk helicopter pilot, Army veteran, Arvada police officer, state representative, grandson of immigrants, and now: Congressman. Gabe Evans is a fighter for the American Dream who will work tirelessly on their behalf in Congress, and we look forward to seeing the valuable results Congressman-elect Evans will deliver for Coloradans,” said NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar in the statement.

Colorado’s 8th Congressional District is also its newest and includes most of Adams County as well as portions of Weld and Larimer counties. The district was created after redistricting in 2020.