Proposition HH: What’s next for Colorado homeowners after the measure was rejected by voters?

DENVER — Colorado homeowners are losing faith that anything will be done to lessen the impact of sky-high property taxes after voters overwhelmingly rejected Proposition HH.

Despite being at a doctor's office Wednesday, Eddie Nosewicz, 69, of Thornton said he was more concerned about his financial health and the mountain of money he owes in property taxes.

“This property tax stuff got me pretty wound up,” said Nosewicz. “And it looks like [my property tax bill] is going to be $4,000 to $5,000 next year.”

Nosewicz, who is retired, said he didn’t like Proposition HH because of the changes it would have made to his Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Democrats in the Colorado General Assembly put forward Proposition HH as immediate relief for property owners facing huge property tax increases, but voters rejected the plan. That wasn’t surprising to Republican State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Senate Minority Whip.

“I think they were sending a message, ‘Legislature, governor, whether you're Republican or Democrat, y'all need to get together and give us that relief, that tax relief that you've been promising,’” said Kirkmeyer.

Republicans want Polis to call a special session to deal with this issue quickly before property bills are due.

“We can't wait for January. This has to be done before the end of the year,” said Kirkmeyer.

Denver7 reached out to the Polis administration Wednesday to ask about his plans. A spokesperson said they’d follow up later. His office issued a statement Tuesday night, saying the governor was “considering next steps.”

Denver7 also reached out to Democratic leadership in the House and Senate, but did not receive a response.

Sources told Denver7 Investigates Polis is likely to announce a special session as soon as Thursday.

Kirkmeyer said Republicans are ready to do their part if Polis calls a special session aimed at providing property tax relief.

“The governor's made promises. And the Republicans here in the legislature, we stand ready to work with him to help fulfill that promise,” said Kirkmeyer.

As for Nosewicz, he’s lost faith that politicians will do anything to help people like him. He said he appealed his property’s assessed value, but his appeal was rejected. He’s looking into a deferment program to help him pay his bill, but still has many questions about it.

“I don't know what's what I'm going to do,” said Nosewicz.

Many Coloradans are in the same boat, waiting to see if any relief will come.

