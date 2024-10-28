Proposition 131 would overhaul Colorado elections

DENVER — Primary and general elections would change dramatically in Colorado if voters approve Proposition 131.

It would establish an all-candidate primary, in which every candidate, regardless of their party, would appear on the same primary ballot.

“As it stands right now, you know, the political parties have got a lot of power in selecting who the ultimate [nominee] is going to be,” said Andrea Wilkins with the League of Women Voters of Colorado, which endorsed Proposition 131. “I think that 131 has the potential to do a lot of good things for our election systems and for the voting experience.”

The top four vote-getters in the all-candidate primary would advance to the general election, where voters would rank their choices in order of preference.

With ranked-choice voting, voters rank the candidates by preference. A candidate needs a majority, over 50%, to be declared the winner.

If no candidate receives that in the first round, the candidate with the lowest vote total is eliminated. Voters who supported the candidate who was eliminated would still have their ballot counted. Their vote would just go to their next choice. This process continues until someone gets a majority of the vote.

“With ranked choice voting, your vote is never wasted. It's always fully realized,” said Terrance Carroll, former Colorado House speaker. “I'm supporting 131 because I see it as a way to give fuller voice and fuller and full expression of the choices of voters. And I also see it as a way of increasing access to the ballot and electoral opportunities for people of color.”

Amber McReynolds, the former Denver director of elections, also supports Proposition 131.

WATCH how ranked choice voting works in the video below:

Colorado voters may get to change how elections are conducted in the state

“I think that this is an opportunity for Colorado to take the next step in improving representation for all and ensuring that all voices are heard,” said McReynolds.

Carroll and McReynolds are among the Colorado leaders supporting the Yes on Prop 131 campaign.

On the other side are people like Jason Lupo, the director of First Choice Counts, which is fighting to defeat Proposition 131.

“We are the David versus Goliath story, and we are the David,” said Lupo.

He says Proposition 131 will benefit special interests and dark money groups, not voters.

“They're spending a lot of money to try to implement rank choice voting. It's the first step in them essentially buying elections,” said Lupo.

He also believes the changes will be too confusing and worries voters will have their ballots thrown out for making mistakes.

“We’re getting a system where if you don't thoroughly understand what it is you're trying to do, your vote's not going to count. And that's not democracy. That's not right. That's not fair,” said Lupo.

Two recent studies by Stephen Pettigrew and Dylan Radley with the University of Pennsylvania and Lindsay Cormack with the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, concluded that ranked choice voting leads to higher ballot error rates.

However, an analysis released in July by a pair of professors at Utah Valley University, found those studies had “serious methodological and analytical flaws.”

The Colorado Democratic Party and the Colorado Republican Party are against Proposition 131.

However, several Democratic and Republican officials, including Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, former Congressman Ken Buck, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman are for it.

Proposition 131 would apply to elections for various state and federal offices, including U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor and Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Attorney General, and state legislators.

It would not apply to elections for president, district attorney or local government offices.