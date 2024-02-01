Proposed state Senate bill to hold Colorado landlords accountable for timely repairs

DENVER — A proposed bill in the Colorado state Senate would set repair deadlines for landlords.

The purpose of SB 24-094 is to update Colorado’s current habitability laws, but more importantly get landlords to make repairs so tenants aren't living in unsafe conditions.

One major provision will give landlords up to 2 weeks after they are notified by a tenant to make reasonable repairs. State law currently doesn’t require that.

"The landlord is not required to actually fix the problem. They're just required to take reasonable steps toward remedying the problem, and what this amounts to is that the problem doesn't actually have to be fixed," Rebecca Cohn, the head of Denver based CED Law, said.

Cohn not only helped write the bill but also leads the Community Economic Defense Project - dedicated to preventing evictions.

The proposed bill also requires landlords to document all communications with tenants about their claim and any actions taken on the landlord’s part. Landlords must also provide a tenant with comparable temporary housing during extreme circumstances.

“We want the tenant to actually have heat restored or have the rat infestation removed from their home," Cohn said.

“I have a 2-year-old daughter. I can’t afford to have a dirty house," Cohn said.

Zachary Mullins knows all too well about infestations. He and his young family moved into an apartment on South Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs, managed by Atlas Real Estate. He said the place they call home is crawling with cockroaches. He worries about his daughter.

“She doesn’t know the difference between what’s a bug and what is a chocolate chip," Mullins said. "So, I can’t afford to leave having anything on the ground around her.”

He has been asking property management for help solving this issue with no luck. He too is hoping for the passage of SB 24-094.

“I feel that it will help me being able to get my family out of this lease. Be able to get the money that we need to be able to move into a new apartment,” Mullins said.

Atlas Real Estate has not responded to a request for comment on Mullins' claims.