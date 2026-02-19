Proposed ballot measure could help Colorado Democrats flip 3 Republican congressional seats

DENVER — A political organization is proposing a ballot measure that if passed, would launch Colorado into the nationwide redistricting fight.

Coloradans for a Level Playing Field is proposing a new ballot measure that would place a temporary hold on the state’s redistricting process, which takes place every 10 years after the U.S. census is conducted. This would then allow for the redrawing of congressional district lines, eliminating Republican majorities in three Colorado districts.

“Just six years ago, Colorado passed a constitutional amendment to redistrict via an independent commission. They kept the usual suspects in terms of elements that they need to pay attention to — from equal population, of course, those are constitutional requirements — but also added competitive districts as one of the key considerations in drawing districts," said Dr. Robert Prehus, the Political Science chair at Metropolitan State University of Denver. "That has led to, in particular, Congressional District 8, but a bit more in theory, competitive districts which Coloradans wanted and voted overwhelmingly for with over 70% support just six years ago."

But Preuhs said the changing political climate nationally, could have an impact here in Colorado.

“The redistricting fight across the nation, was started in some ways by President Trump's call for Texas [to redistrict]. California followed suit in terms of the big states and then a slew of others, that are essentially red states, drawing districts to provide more seats in Congress to Republicans; and blue states doing the same for Democrats, to a point where we're now at about a dozen states, and all of those, as you add those up, have kind of led to a wash in terms of partisan advantage in the upcoming election,” Preuhs said.

Right now, Colorado’s congressional delegation includes 4 Democrats and 4 Republicans.

Politics Colorado's constitution restricts efforts to redraw voting maps Micah Smith

If voters approve the ballot measure, a new map could be enacted, giving Democrats an advantage in seven of the eight districts, only leaving the 4th Congressional District, currently represented by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, mostly unchanged.

“Part of it would depend on whether the constitutional element is the avenue that they go, and that would require 55% of the vote, or if it's just a statutory change, which can again, then bring up, probably lawsuits regarding its constitutionality, right? Which we might see If this indeed passes,” Preuhs said.

Our partners at The Denver Post reports the conservative advocacy group Advance Colorado promised to fight the measures.

A spokesperson for Republican Congressman Gabe Evans told the Post the effort is a “partisan power grab."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is also running for governor as a Democrat, along with Democratic Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen, have expressed support for mid-decade redistricting.

Organizers would need approval from the state’s title board and 125,000 signatures for this to make it on the ballot.