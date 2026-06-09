Primary election ballots begin hitting Colorado mailboxes on Monday

DENVER — Monday marked the start of ballots heading to the mailboxes of registered voters for Colorado's primary election.

That same day, a new 24-hour ballot drop-off box was unveiled at Athmar Park Branch Library. It is the 48th drop-off box in Denver County, according to Clerk and Recorder Paul López.

"We want to make it clear that if you want to vote, no matter what time of day within the next 22 days, as long as it's before 7 p.m. on June 30, please do so," López said. “These boxes are monitored 24/7, every single day. They are emptied out by bipartisan teams of Democrats and Republicans working together, putting country before party, unaffiliated voters working together with us, and making sure that everything we do is done in a bipartisan fashion.”



The primary election is June 30, when Colorado voters will have to decide which members of their party they would like to advance to the Nov. general election.

"The election in the primary is so meaningful, and has never gotten the attention that it deserves," said Denver City Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez. “This is a low voter turnout area. It is an area that gets neglected, and if we really want to see change long-term, it's not about one elected official, it's not about this moment — it's about being engaged with democracy.”

López and Alvidrez worked to establish this new ballot box alongside the City Librarian and Executive Director of Denver Public Library, Nicolle Davies.

"The work that the Clerk and Recorder's office does to ensure the integrity of our elections is very near and dear to us," said Davies. "Like accessible and fair elections, libraries are critical for a democratic society.”

All ballots must be received in the 2026 Colorado primary election by the county clerk at 7 p.m. on June 30.