Possibility of ranked-choice voting in Colorado faces a hurdle with new law

As Denver heads to a runoff in the mayoral election and several city council races, Ranked Choice Voting for Colorado held a news conference Wednesday morning advocating for a switch to ranked choice voting, eliminating the need for runoffs in Denver.
Posted at 11:15 PM, Jun 06, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed a bill that would impose another hurdle for the implementation of ranked-choice voting, which may be on the November ballot.

The new law would require that the system first be tested at a municipal level, delaying implementation.

Brett Forrest
7:51 AM, Jun 06, 2024

The system would allow voters to rank candidates instead of choosing just one. Polis tried to quell fears by saying that if voters pass the ballot measure, they will work swiftly to implement it even with the new requirements.

Colorado group calls for ranked choice voting in future elections

