Polis directs Colorado National Guard team to provide cyber defense on Election Day

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order directing a team of Colorado National Guard cybersecurity experts to help the Colorado Secretary of State's Office with cyber defense on Election Day.

In its announcement Monday, the Colorado National Guard said six Colorado Army and Air National Guard personnel will monitor state networks to prevent cyber attacks and enhance integration across state agencies.

“Effective cyber security requires a whole-of-government approach. We succeed by building close relationships with our state and federal partners,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan said in a statement. “Our cyber warriors are highly trained and have trained with our partners ahead of the elections so if anything were to happen, we would be familiar with the affected networks and able to quickly respond.”

The Colorado National Guard has provided cybersecurity assistance to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office during statewide elections over the past 12 years.

At least 245 National Guard personnel across 18 states and Washington, D.C. have been either activated by their governors or are on standby for Election Day, according to ABC News, citing Pentagon officials.