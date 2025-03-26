Police whistleblower protection bill advances in Colorado legislature

DENVER — A Colorado House of Representatives committee gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill to protect police officers who report misconduct within their agencies.

A similar bill failed last year, but this new bill appears to stand a better chance of passing this year.

State Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, admits she’s not the most “pro-police” lawmaker in the Colorado legislature.

“I am a lawmaker that has been very critical of law enforcement,” said Bacon.

But now, Bacon, the assistant House majority leader, finds herself fighting for them.

“For me to be compelled to want to help an officer means there's something really wrong,” said Bacon.

Bacon, along with State Rep. Chad Clifford, introduced House Bill 25-130, which is aimed at protecting police officers who report misconduct within their departments. It would allow them to sue their employers if they are retaliated against for coming forward to report misconduct.

The idea came after Bacon and former State Rep. Leslie Herod heard the story of former Edgewater Police Officer McKinzie Rees.

"I was sexually assaulted by one of my sergeants,” Rees said.

Rees shared her story with Denver7 last year. She said she was subjected to three internal investigations after she reported the misconduct.

Rees said she was ultimately forced to resign to avoid being fired.

"I think what Ms. Rees experienced was a complete letdown in the faith that we're supposed to have in law enforcement,” said Bacon.

Police groups opposed a whistleblower protection bill Bacon and Herod introduced last year, complaining they were left out of the process. After the bill was defeated in the House, Bacon met with the groups to hear their concerns.

“We spent a lot of time having honest conversations,” said Bacon.

This time around, the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police supports Bacon's proposal after opposing last year’s bill. But some local law enforcement groups like the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police remain opposed, saying it puts local agencies at higher risk for costly lawsuits. It’s a concern some lawmakers share.

“I am concerned about that, especially since we're talking about public entities and taxpayer money,” said State Rep. Jarvis Caldwell, R-Colorado Springs.

The bill makes it possible for officers to be awarded damages for financial loss, emotional pain, mental anguish, inconvenience and other non-monetary harm. They could also be reinstated with or without back pay.

Caldwell said he could end up supporting the bill if a provision is added to limit lawsuit payouts.

“The problem I get hung up on is that there is not a cap,” said Caldwell.

The bill advanced from a House committee Tuesday by a vote of 9-2.It now moves on to the full House for consideration.