Party leaders to consider censure after Democrats file petition targeting Polis

DENVER — Hundreds of Colorado Democrats submitted a petition Monday, calling for their party to formally censure Gov. Jared Polis for granting Tina Peters clemency.

The Colorado Democratic Party’s central committee is expected to address the petition during a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Polis commuted Peters’ prison sentence on Friday after pressure from President Donald Trump.

The 70-year-old former clerk was sentenced to nine years for a scheme to copy her county’s election system.

She gets released on June 1.

The commutation has drawn vehement opposition from members of the governor’s party, with the petition calling Polis’ decision “conduct detrimental to the interests of the Party.”

Ian Coggins, a House District 7B captain in Denver’s Democratic Party, submitted the petition to censure the governor.

In a response to the petition, the governor's office issued a statement, arguing Polis acted on principle, not popularity.

“The Governor appreciates that many in his party disagree with him and are disappointed, but ultimately he made the decision he felt was right, not popular, and agreed with an Appellate Court’s finding that the State of Colorado violated her 1st Amendment Rights, and wanted an expeditious remedy to that Constitutional violation rather than likely waiting years for lengthy court appeals and delays. One of the great things about the Democratic Party is that we are a big tent, and there is space to debate and disagree. No clemency decision should be granted only on whether it will be popular. The Governor is often attacked on clemency decisions, but is a deep believer in mercy. No matter what, the Governor will continue to fight to make life better for every Coloradan,” the statement read.

If censured, Polis could also be barred from speaking at future party events or participating in party functions for an unspecified period of time.