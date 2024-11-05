Nonpartisan call center set up to help Colorado voters with last-minute questions

DENVER — If you're new to Colorado, haven't registered yet, need a ballot and it's before 7 p.m. on Election Day, it's not too late to vote.

Colorado attorneys have teamed up with the nonpartisan nonprofit Colorado Common Cause to manage the Election Projection Call Center and walk last-minute voters through the process of casting their ballots.

"We've gotten several hundred [calls] between today and yesterday, and I think we're at well over 600 since early voting started," said Aly Belknap, executive director of Colorado Common Cause.

Any question a voter may have, attorneys are available to answer.

"Sometimes the questions are just procedural. I am in one county, can I turn in a ballot from a different county?" said Kristin Bronson, executive director of the Colorado Lawyers Committee. "We had kind of a new one. Yesterday, someone called in and actually said their dog had eaten their ballot. They wanted to figure out a way to make sure they could get a new one."

In that case, the voter was told they could still vote in-person, as could anyone who has yet to vote or even register to vote.

"It's really important that you vote, and we want to make sure that happens for each and every eligible voter in the state," said Bronson.

If you still have questions leading up to the polls closing, you can talk to a volunteer by dialing 866-OUR-VOTE or 866-687-8683.