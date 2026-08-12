New rideshare requirements in Colorado are now in effect: What drivers and riders need to know

DEBVER — A new Colorado law, aimed at making rideshares safer by placing new requirements on companies like Uber and Lyft, takes effect Wednesday.

The Rideshare Safety and Accountability Act is being phased in over time, but there are new requirements for rideshare companies starting Wednesday.

Rideshare companies will now have to run criminal background checks on drivers every six months from the first initial check.

“I’m totally down for it. I would rather feel safer knowing who is taking me around the city than somebody I don’t,” Denver resident Sami Braschler said.



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New rideshare requirements in Colorado are now in effect

If a complaint is made, the review for deactivation must be started within seven business days while permanent deactivation must include human review, not an algorithm.

Companies also have to review a driver for possible deactivation when law enforcement notifies them regarding specific allegations, though it's unclear exactly what those might be.

A driver who has been deactivated can challenge the decision.

It also requires rideshare companies to respond to a law enforcement subpoena or search warrant within 72 hours of the request and to create policies to prevent imposter drivers, account sharing and account renting.

In May 2025, a man was accused of posing as Lyft driver and sexually assaulting a Colorado lawmaker is charged with unlawful sexual contact.

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“As my case has been investigated, I've learned that the driver was using someone else's profile and wasn't even the driver presented to me by the Lyft app," State Representative Jenny Willford, D-District 34, said back in 2025.

It's a practice Willford's attorney, Morgan Carroll, called account renting.

“The issue of account renting, if you're not familiar with the term, is one person will go through and create a legitimate account, pass a background check and often make money on the side or give a password to a friend," Carroll said. “And now we have a stream of people with access to the Lyft accounts who have not passed a background check and are not a qualified driver in the state of Colorado using the app."

At the time, Lyft said the company takes reports of sexual assault "very seriously." When such incidents are reported, it works with local law enforcement so appropriate actions can be taken.

By Feb. 1, 2027, and every February after that, companies have to provide safety-related data to state officials, giving lawmakers a better picture of what’s happening inside rideshare cars.

Denver7 New rideshare safety requirements

By June of 2028, the commission is required to adopt rules that ensure drivers and passengers can decide whether they want a ride recorded in audio or video.

A rideshare company that is found in violation of this new law will have to pay more than $1,500 per violation.

For some riders, it's about knowing who's behind the wheel.

“It’s the whole safety aspect. Especially as a woman, you just don’t know. I do want to know who is going to be driving me. If there is anything that can be helped to prevent every rider from experiencing that, I think it could be beneficial,” Braschler said.

Denver7 Denver resident Sami Braschler

Lyft told Denver7, safety is a top priority for the company and has been actively engaged throughout the development of this new rideshare law.

“We're grateful for the collaboration with the bill's sponsors along the way and look forward to working with regulators to implement this law,” a Lyft spokesperson said.

Uber has not responded to Denver7’s request for comment. In June, the company announced new U.S. background check standards, including permanently disqualifying convictions for violent felonies and crimes that may be sexual in nature.

The Blue Bench, a local sexual assault prevention and support organization, said the human review is a step in the right direction, but added transparency will still be important so survivors know what happens after they make a complaint.

The organization recommends riders share their location and ride updates with someone you trust and ride with someone else whenever possible.

People who have experienced sexual harassment or assault in a rideshare can call The Blue Bench's 24/7 crisis hotline at 303-322-7273. To inquire about receiving therapy or case management services, call The Blue Bench's resource line at 303-329-9922 or email resourceline@thebluebench.org