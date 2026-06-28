MSU Denver students push for greater youth participation at the polls

DENVER — With Colorado's primary just days away, experts say turnout among younger age groups has historically been lower than among older generations, but some college students say they hope to see that change.

For Metropolitan State University Denver student Kalise McCurry, voting is about having a say in the future she’s helping build.

“I think it's important because we're just starting our futures. I think it's very important that we have a say in what happens with our futures,” MSU Denver student Kalise McCurry said.

This year’s primary election marks only the second time McCurry has voted. She says having a ballot drop box right on campus makes it easier.

“Colorado has a gold standard of how we conduct elections, and that helps our youth turnout compared to other states,” MSU Denver associate vice president for undergraduate studies Dr. Elizabeth Parmelee said.

Even with the convenience, though, turnout remains a challenge.

According to Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez, only 17% of young voters participate in elections.

“I think part of it is inexperience unless they have very engaged families,” Dr. Parmelee said.

McCurry says she gets most of her election information through campus resources and believes it’s important not to rely solely on social media.

“I’m kind of wary of what I see on social media. I think it's important to fact-check,” McCurry said.

While it’s been low in the past, Professor Parmelee says she thinks youth turnout could be higher this year.

“I think there are things going on in the national economy and the local economy, things impacting education, gas prices, which young people have to pay, just like everybody else. That may impact the youth voter turnout,” Dr. Parmelee said.

McCurry hopes her fellow young voters understand how important their voice is in elections.

“I think we really can make a big change if we all exercise our rights,” McCurry said.