More than 1.2 million Coloradans have already voted one week before Election Day

DENVER — We're just a week away from Election Day, and Colorado ballot boxes are bursting at the seams as returned ballots have surpassed 1.2 million.

According to data released Tuesday by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, 1,271,157 Coloradans have already sent back their mail-in ballots for the 2024 election, which is about 35% less than the turnout this same time leading up to the 2020 election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado voters began receiving their ballots in the mail in early October.

The breakdown by voter party affiliation is 385,286 Democrats, 356,300 Republicans, and 512,740 unaffiliated voters.

According to the data, early voter turnout for this year’s election exceeded the number of ballots submitted seven days before the 2022 midterm elections by more than 400,000.

According to state data, there were about 3.9 million active registered voters in Colorado as of Oct. 1. Griswold’s office is expected to release more numbers in the days before the General Election.

At this point, completed ballots should be dropped off at a drop box since it’s too late to mail them back. Colorado residents can also register to vote and vote in person at a voting center up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More information on where to drop off your ballot or vote in person can be found here.