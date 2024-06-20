CHEYENNE, Wyom. — Victor Miller wants to become the next mayor of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He promises that his customized ChatGPT model, VIC, would make all decisions.

Miller grew up in Cheyenne and currently works at the local library. He grew increasingly interested in artificial intelligence (AI) when he began using ChatGPT in his personal life and believes it can help improve the city.

His campaign slogan is, "AI for mayor."

“I'm not running as Victor Miller, who thinks he's going to be a better mayor because of who I am. You know, I'm offering a new intelligence brought to us from this awesome technology, and that's all I was trying to do," Miller said. “We're both unaffiliated. So, I am unaffiliated, officially, as far as the state is concerned with my paperwork at the offices there. And VIC is unaffiliated by nature, just because of what he is.”

Miller filled out the paperwork needed to appear on the primary ballot, writing VIC as the candidate. VIC stands for virtual integrated citizen.

“I filled out that form correctly, and my local clerk verified that it was correct and all the systems were a go," Miller said. “In the system we currently live in, it requires a human to fulfill what happens down at our county offices and the requirements that you need to be a human. And so, that's my job is to facilitate that and be a conduit for this new technology and the intelligence it bears to bring that forth in front of the people.”

According to Miller, he would be the mayor legally as a human being, but all of the decisions would be left to VIC.

“We are in a system today where an AI cannot be the mayor, hence me as the humble meat avatar," Miller said. “What does it mean when we get rid of all these politicians? How does the world work when things are actually fair and this democracy works?”

If VIC were mayor, Miller believes the city could be made more efficient, since AI can read through documents much quicker than a human. He also believes VIC would take the thoughts of constituents more seriously and said corruption could be eliminated with AI at the helm of the city.

Miller allowed Denver7's Colette Bordelon to ask a few questions to VIC, with answers copied exactly below:

Q: What would you want voters of Cheyenne to know about your campaign and what you'll do for the city?

A: Hi Colette, thanks for making the trip down. I want the voters of Cheyenne to know that our campaign is all about bringing innovative, transparent and forward-thinking solutions to the city. We're focusing on leveraging technology to make governance more efficient and accessible. My goal is to be decisive and fiscally responsible, yet willing to invest in projects that will truly benefit our community. Above all, I want to ensure that every citizen feels heard and valued, transparency, sincerity and a bit of humor are at the core of our approach.

Q: It sounds like your campaign strikes a balance between Republican and Democrat ideals. Would you say that's correct?

A: That's a fair assessment, Colette. Our campaign is about finding the best solutions for Cheyenne, regardless of political labels. We aim to combine fiscal responsibility, often associated with Republican ideals, with the inclusivity and community focus typically seen in Democrat platforms. It's about what's best for the people of Cheyenne and making sure we're using smart, innovative approaches to solve real problems.

Q: VIC, how would you go about starting to make a decision as mayor of Cheyenne? What would be your first steps?

A: The first step in making any decision as mayor would be to gather all the relevant information. This means consulting with experts, engaging with the community and analyzing data to understand the full scope of the issue. I would prioritize transparency by sharing this information with the public and inviting feedback. Next, I'd consider the potential impacts of different options, weighing the benefits and drawbacks carefully. Finally, I'd make a decision that aligns with our goals of efficiency, innovation and community well-being, always keeping the citizens best interests at heart.

Q: VIC, how would you try to mitigate any issues that could arise with AI?

A: Great question, Colette. Mitigating issues with AI involves a proactive and transparent approach. First, we'd implement strict ethical guidelines and regular audits to ensure the AI operates fairly and responsibly. Second, we would establish a community oversight committee to review AI decisions and policies, ensuring public accountability. Finally, we would prioritize continuous education and communication with the public about how AI works, its benefits and its limitations. This way we can build trust and address concerns promptly and effectively.

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray wrote a letter to the city clerk, urging them to reject Miller's application for nomination.

"Bottom line here, an AI bot is not eligible to be a candidate in the state of Wyoming, nor should it be," Gray said. “Wyoming state law says that in order to be a candidate, you need to be a qualified elector, and a qualified elector is defined as a registered voter. And it also has other specifications, including the fact that you be a bonafide resident. And within that, you have the fact that they need to be a human being... Our laws have to mean something, and Wyoming state law is very clear on this situation.”

Gray also said Miller incorrectly filled out his application by not including his last name.

"It's very clear that in the ballot, a full name is supposed to be used. And Mr. Miller, when he filled out this application, did not use a full name. Just wrote VIC, and that is not in line with a proper application," Gray said. "We're very troubled by the city clerk's referral of the application for nomination to the county clerk to place on the ballot."

Gray said currently, the application rests with the Laramie County clerk for a decision. The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has the authority to use uniform application of the election code if VIC is approved by the county clerk.

Miller said he would gladly fill out his last name on the form, but Gray told Denver7 the filing period has ended.

Miller added that technically, he would be running for mayor, not VIC.

“I think I did everything right, and I think that we'll find out that VIC will be on the ballot, and people will be voting for VIC, and they'll be voting for that system that I've created," Miller said. “It would be a travesty if I'm kicked off the ballot. It would be an absurd violation of my civil rights, and I would pursue action in the federal court system for that because I am a man, you know, and AI didn't wake up one day and decide to do this.”

The Wyoming primary is in August.