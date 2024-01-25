Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Maine's top court dismisses an appeal of a judge's decision on Trump's ballot status

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Election 2024 Trump
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 08:53:18-05

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s top court is declining to weigh in on former President Donald Trump's ballot status, keeping intact a judge's decision that the U.S. Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado. Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows concluded last month that Trump didn’t meet ballot qualifications under the insurrection clause in the U.S. Constitution, but a state judge put that decision on hold pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Colorado case. Bellows was ordered to await the outcome before withdrawing, modifying or upholding her original decision to keep Trump off the ballot. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on the Colorado case on Feb. 8.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 25, 6am

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives