Live updates: 2023 Denver municipal election

DENVER — It’s election day in Denver with voters deciding who will be the city’s next mayor, who will lead several city council districts, who will be Denver auditor and the future of three city ballot measures.

In the story below, we’ll be posting Denver municipal election updates during the day, links to voter guides and candidate forums to help you make your choice. On Tuesday evening, check this page for candidate and race updates and links to the latest election results. All times are Mountain.

Denver7 News at 7 p.m.: Denver municipal election night

Tuesday, April 4

7:26 p.m. | As of the first drop of ballots, Mike Johnston currently leads the race with 24.52% of the vote. Kelly Brough follows behind with 23.07%. Lisa Calderon is in third with 14.41%, and Any Rougeot is in fourth place with 13.47%.

Mike Johnston takes lead in Denver mayoral election

7 p.m. | The polls have closed in Denver. Election results will soon begin to roll in. To view the results, click here.